The Musk-Ramaswamy commission begins talking government cuts
The two have outlined their approach to cutting the federal workforce. But it's not yet clear which programs would be affected. Plus, work from home continues to shape the real estate market.
Segments From this episode
Cutting the federal government down to size
Writing in the Wall Street Journal this week, Musk and Ramaswamy pledged to “take aim” at what it calls more than $500 billion in federal spending they says wasn’t authorized by Congress or is being used in ways Congress didn’t intend.
Work-from-home migration has changed the real estate market
A new report shows that nearly half of people working from home, who moved to a different state, made their decision based on housing.
New film follows Amazon union efforts, challenges for labor ahead
Amazon workers in New York voted to unionize more than two years ago. Amazon still has not met them at the bargaining table.
