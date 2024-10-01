The “Megalopolis” flop and Hollywood’s reluctance to take risks
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
"Megalopolis" is the latest original film — one that’s not a sequel or remake — to struggle to attract audiences to the theater.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
The Francis Ford Coppola passion project is the latest original film to flop at the box office.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC