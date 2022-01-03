The letters LNA could spell a solution for the shortage of home health workers
Also today: Julia Coronado kicks off our first markets discussion of the new with a quick look at some promising signs within the economy. We chat with the BBC's Victoria Craig on the continuing struggles of Chinese property developer Evergrande, the company that's hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.
Could paid family caregivers alleviate the home health worker shortage?
Medicaid sometimes pays family members to provide in-home care for relatives. But the programs vary from state to state.
