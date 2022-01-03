Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The letters LNA could spell a solution for the shortage of home health workers
Jan 3, 2022

The letters LNA could spell a solution for the shortage of home health workers

Also today: Julia Coronado kicks off our first markets discussion of the new with a quick look at some promising signs within the economy. We chat with the BBC's Victoria Craig on the continuing struggles of Chinese property developer Evergrande, the company that's hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

Segments From this episode

Could paid family caregivers alleviate the home health worker shortage?

by Alli Fam
Jan 3, 2022
Medicaid sometimes pays family members to provide in-home care for relatives. But the programs vary from state to state.
Jessica Aviles performs a mock examination of a patient on her last day of class at LNA Health Careers in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Alli Fam
Few people of color in the financial services industry, studies find
Could paid family caregivers alleviate the home health worker shortage?
President Biden signs defense spending authorization bill into law
