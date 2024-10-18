Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The legal right to ignore your boss
Oct 18, 2024

The legal right to ignore your boss

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
After working hours, that is. Today, we look at the growing movement behind the "right to switch off."

Segments From this episode

EU looks to give workers the "right to disconnect"

by James Graham
Oct 18, 2024
Many countries around the global have already enshrined the legal right to ignore business emails, calls and messages outside of working hours.
Roughly 20 countries currently have some sort of "right-to-disconnect" law.
Pekic/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

