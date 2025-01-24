The latest on the Purdue Pharma and Sackler family opioid settlement
A new $7.4 billion settlement with states has been reached with Purdue Pharma and its Sackler family owners. We'll unpack.
Segments From this episode
On Purdue, Sacklers and a $7.4 billion settlement
Most of the money from a newly-reached settlement over the fallout of the opioid crisis will come from the Sackler family. They’ll pay up to $6.5 billion over 15 years. Purdue Pharma will pay almost $900 million.
What to expect from long-term interest rates
The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate is up at 7.12%, according to Mortgage News Daily’s calculation. That’s far from the low-sixes we saw last September. On Fridays, we check in with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN financial in New York, and today we’re discussing long-term rates like mortgages.
As Congress struggles with tech legislation, states aim to regulate online privacy
"It’s a slow drum beat of states starting to consider ways to protect citizens’ rights," said Albany Law School professor Ray Brescia.
