The latest on the Purdue Pharma and Sackler family opioid settlement
Jan 24, 2025

The latest on the Purdue Pharma and Sackler family opioid settlement

Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
A new $7.4 billion settlement with states has been reached with Purdue Pharma and its Sackler family owners. We'll unpack.

Segments From this episode

On Purdue, Sacklers and a $7.4 billion settlement

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Most of the money from a newly-reached settlement over the fallout of the opioid crisis will come from the Sackler family. They’ll pay up to $6.5 billion over 15 years. Purdue Pharma will pay almost $900 million.
What to expect from long-term interest rates

by David Brancaccio

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate is up at 7.12%, according to Mortgage News Daily’s calculation. That’s far from the low-sixes we saw last September. On Fridays, we check in with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN financial in New York, and today we’re discussing long-term rates like mortgages.

As Congress struggles with tech legislation, states aim to regulate online privacy

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Kimberly Adams and Alex Schroeder
Jan 24, 2025
"It’s a slow drum beat of states starting to consider ways to protect citizens’ rights," said Albany Law School professor Ray Brescia.
"It's a slow drum beat of states starting to consider ways to protect citizens' rights," said Albany Law School professor Ray Brescia.
da-kuk/Getty Images
