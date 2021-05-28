The latest numbers on U.S spending, incomes and inflation

With spending up again, despite incomes being down, it's clear consumers are driving a continued recovery from the pandemic recession. Meanwhile, a key inflation indicator preferred by the Federal Reserve surged more than expected in April. Also, news the Biden administration is trying to address the root causes of migration from Central America by improving economic opportunity in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Plus, the hot market for cyber insurance right now. And, Texas could soon become the state with the toughest rules on letting renters know if they're planning on living in a place at risk of flooding.