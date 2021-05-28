Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The latest numbers on U.S spending, incomes and inflation
May 28, 2021

With spending up again, despite incomes being down, it's clear consumers are driving a continued recovery from the pandemic recession. Meanwhile, a key inflation indicator preferred by the Federal Reserve surged more than expected in April. Also, news the Biden administration is trying to address the root causes of migration from Central America by improving economic opportunity in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Plus, the hot market for cyber insurance right now. And, Texas could soon become the state with the toughest rules on letting renters know if they're planning on living in a place at risk of flooding.

Segments From this episode

A key measure of inflation has jumped more than expected

That measure, preferred by the Federal Reserve, shows an increase of 3.1% over the past 12 months. Part of that large increase, according to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has to do with how low prices were during this time last year. But another part, Low says, is bottlenecks and supply chain issues pushing up prices. Still, consumer spending ticked up yet again in April, powering the economic recovery from the pandemic recession. An overall takeaway? "The U.S. economy is roaring," Low said.
Harris engages companies to help Central American economies

by Justin Ho
May 28, 2021
The collaboration is designed to address the roots of migration by improving conditions in Central American countries.
The Biden administration says Vice President Kamala Harris personally approached 12 companies and organizations, including Microsoft and Mastercard, asking them to help improve economic opportunity in the Central American countries.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Where there's risk, there's insurance. Cyberspace is no exception.

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Texas may soon require landlords to inform renters about flood risk

by Jen Rice
May 28, 2021
The state requires disclosure of flood risk information to buyers, but not to people who rent their homes. For now.
In the Houston area, nearly half a million renters live in a floodplain. New protections could mean a significant shift for them.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Study: Young women need better, higher-paying jobs after pandemic recession
COVID & Unemployment
Study: Young women need better, higher-paying jobs after pandemic recession