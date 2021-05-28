May 28, 2021
The latest numbers on U.S spending, incomes and inflation
With spending up again, despite incomes being down, it's clear consumers are driving a continued recovery from the pandemic recession. Meanwhile, a key inflation indicator preferred by the Federal Reserve surged more than expected in April. Also, news the Biden administration is trying to address the root causes of migration from Central America by improving economic opportunity in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Plus, the hot market for cyber insurance right now. And, Texas could soon become the state with the toughest rules on letting renters know if they're planning on living in a place at risk of flooding.
Segments From this episode
A key measure of inflation has jumped more than expected
That measure, preferred by the Federal Reserve, shows an increase of 3.1% over the past 12 months. Part of that large increase, according to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has to do with how low prices were during this time last year. But another part, Low says, is bottlenecks and supply chain issues pushing up prices. Still, consumer spending ticked up yet again in April, powering the economic recovery from the pandemic recession. An overall takeaway? "The U.S. economy is roaring," Low said.
Harris engages companies to help Central American economies
The collaboration is designed to address the roots of migration by improving conditions in Central American countries.
Where there's risk, there's insurance. Cyberspace is no exception.
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Texas may soon require landlords to inform renters about flood risk
The state requires disclosure of flood risk information to buyers, but not to people who rent their homes. For now.
