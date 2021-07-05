Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The latest global ransomware attack
Jul 5, 2021

The latest global ransomware attack

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The hackers behind a massive, worldwide cyberattack have a new demand. Now they apparently want $70 million. Plus, those in commercial fishing fear that offshore wind farms pose an existential threat to their industry. And, another place where touchless technology and mobile transactions are taking hold: U.S. theme parks.

Segments From this episode

Cybercriminals behind Kaseya ransomware attack say they'll unscramble affected computers in exchange for $70 million

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Fishing industry says offshore wind projects could sink its business

by Harriet Jones
Jul 5, 2021
Commercial vessels say they may need to quit some areas altogether as turbines are constructed.
Scallop bags from the Furious are offloaded and weighed at the Gambardella warehouse on the Stonington Town Dock.
Harriet Jones
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Back to Business

Theme parks likely to keep mobile tech put to the test by the pandemic

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 5, 2021
Face-to-face service isn't completely gone, but visitors are seeing more mobile options to do things like sign up for rides.
Tech advances at theme parks, like advanced ride sign-ups, are likely to outlast the pandemic.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Discipline King Crimson

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How worried should we be about the COVID-19 Delta variant?
How worried should we be about the COVID-19 Delta variant?
To address worker burnout, some companies are shutting down for a week
To address worker burnout, some companies are shutting down for a week
Admission by lottery: A proposal to reimagine college acceptance
Admission by lottery: A proposal to reimagine college acceptance
Labor shortage? Wage data sends mixed signals.
COVID & Unemployment
Labor shortage? Wage data sends mixed signals.