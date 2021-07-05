The latest global ransomware attack
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The hackers behind a massive, worldwide cyberattack have a new demand. Now they apparently want $70 million. Plus, those in commercial fishing fear that offshore wind farms pose an existential threat to their industry. And, another place where touchless technology and mobile transactions are taking hold: U.S. theme parks.
Segments From this episode
Cybercriminals behind Kaseya ransomware attack say they'll unscramble affected computers in exchange for $70 million
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Fishing industry says offshore wind projects could sink its business
Commercial vessels say they may need to quit some areas altogether as turbines are constructed.
Theme parks likely to keep mobile tech put to the test by the pandemic
Face-to-face service isn't completely gone, but visitors are seeing more mobile options to do things like sign up for rides.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director