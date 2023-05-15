The latest fossil fuel industry merger

They're not exactly household names, but ONEOK and Magellan Midstream Partners are coming together in a deal valued at nearly $20 billion to create a behemoth in the energy industry. The deal will give ONEOK, which transports natural gas, a new role in the oil business. Plus, we use the news of a big Peloton recall to look at where the company is headed next. And, China’s government says it is open to foreign investors and businesses now that it has declared victory over COVID. But foreign businesses aren’t quite so sure they’re really welcomed.