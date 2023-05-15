Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The latest fossil fuel industry merger
May 15, 2023

David McNew/Getty Images
They're not exactly household names, but ONEOK and Magellan Midstream Partners are coming together in a deal valued at nearly $20 billion to create a behemoth in the energy industry. The deal will give ONEOK, which transports natural gas, a new role in the oil business. Plus, we use the news of a big Peloton recall to look at where the company is headed next. And, China’s government says it is open to foreign investors and businesses now that it has declared victory over COVID. But foreign businesses aren’t quite so sure they’re really welcomed.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

