The latest fossil fuel industry merger
They're not exactly household names, but ONEOK and Magellan Midstream Partners are coming together in a deal valued at nearly $20 billion to create a behemoth in the energy industry. The deal will give ONEOK, which transports natural gas, a new role in the oil business. Plus, we use the news of a big Peloton recall to look at where the company is headed next. And, China’s government says it is open to foreign investors and businesses now that it has declared victory over COVID. But foreign businesses aren’t quite so sure they’re really welcomed.
Segments From this episode
ONEOK set to buy Magellan in nearly $20 billion energy deal
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Recent crackdowns on foreign firms suggest China isn't as open for business as it says
Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has details.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC