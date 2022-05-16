Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The labor shortage from the perspective of nursing
May 16, 2022

The labor shortage from the perspective of nursing

The shortage of nurses in hospitals and other healthcare facilities is affecting care across the country, and providers have tried plugging the gaps. We spoke to Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, the largest nursing union in the country, about the issues that contribute to the current nursing environment. Online delivery could provide help to areas that don't have easier access to groceries with fresh food, but there are still some obstacles to consider. The BBC checks in on China's economy (the world's second largest) as there are growing COVID-19 lockdowns and a rising jobless rate.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

What do nurses have to say about the nursing shortage?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
May 16, 2022
"There really is not a staffing shortage per se," said National Nurses United president Deborah Burger. "There's a shortage of nurses willing to put their lives and their license and patients' lives at risk, because of the conditions that our employers are providing."
"There really is not a staffing shortage per se," said National Nurses United president Deborah Burger. "There's a shortage of nurses willing to put their lives and their license and patients' lives at risk, because of the conditions that our employers are providing."
Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

