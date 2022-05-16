The labor shortage from the perspective of nursing
The shortage of nurses in hospitals and other healthcare facilities is affecting care across the country, and providers have tried plugging the gaps. We spoke to Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, the largest nursing union in the country, about the issues that contribute to the current nursing environment. Online delivery could provide help to areas that don't have easier access to groceries with fresh food, but there are still some obstacles to consider. The BBC checks in on China's economy (the world's second largest) as there are growing COVID-19 lockdowns and a rising jobless rate.
Segments From this episode
What do nurses have to say about the nursing shortage?
"There really is not a staffing shortage per se," said National Nurses United president Deborah Burger. "There's a shortage of nurses willing to put their lives and their license and patients' lives at risk."
