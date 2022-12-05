How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The labor market might not be as strong as it looks
Dec 5, 2022

The labor market might not be as strong as it looks

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Solid wage and job growth showed up in the most recent jobs report, but some of that might be an illusion on the power of the labor market. For more insight, Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives talks with us. Elsewhere, China appears to be easing up its zero-COVID restrictions. Then we learn more about the diffusion index, which could offer even more clues about the job market.

Segments From this episode

According to at least one statistic, the job market seems to be cooling

by Justin Ho
Dec 5, 2022
It's called the diffusion index.
A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a window of a store in Manhattan on December 02, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

