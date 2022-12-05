The labor market might not be as strong as it looks
Solid wage and job growth showed up in the most recent jobs report, but some of that might be an illusion on the power of the labor market. For more insight, Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives talks with us. Elsewhere, China appears to be easing up its zero-COVID restrictions. Then we learn more about the diffusion index, which could offer even more clues about the job market.
According to at least one statistic, the job market seems to be cooling
It's called the diffusion index.
