The labor market may have hit that sweet spot
Sep 2, 2022

Jobs Day numbers are here, and so is Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives to discuss them. We also discuss the variety of factors that have led to the homelessness situation in New York. 

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Sep 2, 2022
The homelessness crisis is being punctuated in the nation's most populous city by sky-high rents and rising prices, says the CEO of the Bowery Mission, a New York City-based nonprofit.
Inflation and high rent prices in New York City are contributing the city's ongoing homelessness crisis.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

