The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The labor market may be cooling off, just a little bit
Aug 4, 2022

The labor market may be cooling off, just a little bit

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' JOLTS report is out, and it indicates that the labor market may be in the early stages of cooling off. We talk about what the report means, and if businesses are feeling less hiring pressure. The Bank of England raised rates today in its biggest increase since 1995. And, horses are back working in French wine country, bucking their mechanical tractor counterparts. 

Segments From this episode

Determined to woo customers, airlines offer more flexibility

by Lily Jamali
Aug 4, 2022
Southwest Airlines says it's getting rid of its one-year expiration date on flight credits. Analysts say more carriers may follow.
The Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will look into boosting protections for airline passengers seeking refunds for tickets.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Horses are again working in French vineyards

by John Laurenson
Aug 4, 2022
The animals can work land that is inaccessible to tractors, and vineyard owners say they improve the soil for grapes. But they raise costs as well.
A horse named Diva at work at Chandon de Briailles, one of many French vineyards that use horses instead of tractors.
John Laurenson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:08 AM PDT
7:41
8:08 AM PDT
7:41
7:51 AM PDT
1:50
2:28 AM PDT
8:11
4:45 PM PDT
27:38
Aug 2, 2022
30:33
Aug 2, 2022
29:11
Pelosi visits Taiwan, leaves behind plenty of economic questions
Marketplace Morning Report
Pelosi visits Taiwan, leaves behind plenty of economic questions
Credit card debt is up 13% from last year, New York Fed reports
Credit card debt is up 13% from last year, New York Fed reports
OPEC+ agrees to boost oil production. But probably not enough to lower prices.
OPEC+ agrees to boost oil production. But probably not enough to lower prices.
Germany under fire from neighbors for its dependence on Russian energy
Germany under fire from neighbors for its dependence on Russian energy