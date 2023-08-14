My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

The key to Fresno’s future
Aug 14, 2023

The key to Fresno’s future

Nova Safo/Marketplace
For downtown areas across the country, Fresno is practically in first place when it comes to post-shutdown recovery. They're doing a few things right. Plus, a check-in on U.S. based steel firms.

Segments From this episode

In the downtown recovery race, Fresno is an unlikely frontrunner

by Nova Safo
Aug 14, 2023
A rich arts scene and a diverse workforce have helped foot traffic in downtown Fresno surpass pre-pandemic numbers.
Street vendors at Fresno, California’s monthly ArtHop, one example of how the city is trying to draw visitors to its downtown area.
Nova Safo/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

