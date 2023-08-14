The key to Fresno’s future
For downtown areas across the country, Fresno is practically in first place when it comes to post-shutdown recovery. They're doing a few things right. Plus, a check-in on U.S. based steel firms.
Segments From this episode
In the downtown recovery race, Fresno is an unlikely frontrunner
A rich arts scene and a diverse workforce have helped foot traffic in downtown Fresno surpass pre-pandemic numbers.
