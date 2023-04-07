The jobs report shows a hiring decline, but is it enough for the Fed?

The government's official jobs numbers dropped this morning, and it showed a slowdown in the number of workers being hired with an unemployment rate of 3.5%. That signals progress toward the Fed's goal of cooling off the labor market, says FHN Financial chief economist Christopher Low, but it may not be enough to satisfy Jerome Powell and Co. Plus, we look at why Native Americans are often under-represented in government data and what can mean when big datasets like the jobs report come out. And, why Wyoming is still trying to solicit crypto investors amid the industry's recent high-profile scandals.