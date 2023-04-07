Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The jobs report shows a hiring decline, but is it enough for the Fed?
Apr 7, 2023

The jobs report shows a hiring decline, but is it enough for the Fed?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The government's official jobs numbers dropped this morning, and it showed a slowdown in the number of workers being hired with an unemployment rate of 3.5%. That signals progress toward the Fed's goal of cooling off the labor market, says FHN Financial chief economist Christopher Low, but it may not be enough to satisfy Jerome Powell and Co. Plus, we look at why Native Americans are often under-represented in government data and what can mean when big datasets like the jobs report come out. And, why Wyoming is still trying to solicit crypto investors amid the industry's recent high-profile scandals. 

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on today's jobs report

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, gives us his perspective on today's much-watched jobs numbers.
Race and Economy

Why federal government data under-represent Native Americans

by Savannah Maher
Apr 7, 2023
One of the reasons revolves around issues of racial classification on official documents like the Census.
Complexities with racial categorization on official documents like the Census make it difficult to accurately represent the number of people in Native groups.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Despite a recent rough stretch for crypto, Wyoming still wants its business

by Will Walkey
Apr 7, 2023
Wyoming is continuing its efforts to bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream, but some are questioning whether that’s a good idea.
Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, said that crypto has helped Wyoming diversify its economy.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

