The jobs report is out, and it’s a hard one to parse
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The much-anticipated February jobs report is out, and it's a harder one to dissect than last month's — job gains exceeded expectations, but the unemployment rate ticked up. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, gives us some insight. President Biden released his budget request yesterday, which could serve as a policy preview for a potential 2024 reelection campaign. And, we take a look at what big players in the energy industry are talking about at a big conference going on in Houston right now.
Segments From this episode
The Low-down on today's jobs report
Christopher Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, gives us his read on the report.
Biden's budget and GOP response offer up a sneak preview of next year's campaign issues
The budget is a policy document, but this one's also a campaign document.
Energy security and access headline Houston conference
Access to energy when it's most needed seemed to be on everyone's mind at CERAWeek in Houston, research fellow Andy Uhler says.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC