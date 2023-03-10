The jobs report is out, and it’s a hard one to parse

The much-anticipated February jobs report is out, and it's a harder one to dissect than last month's — job gains exceeded expectations, but the unemployment rate ticked up. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, gives us some insight. President Biden released his budget request yesterday, which could serve as a policy preview for a potential 2024 reelection campaign. And, we take a look at what big players in the energy industry are talking about at a big conference going on in Houston right now.