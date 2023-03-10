Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

The jobs report is out, and it’s a hard one to parse
Mar 10, 2023

The jobs report is out, and it's a hard one to parse

Mario Tama/Getty Images
The much-anticipated February jobs report is out, and it's a harder one to dissect than last month's — job gains exceeded expectations, but the unemployment rate ticked up. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, gives us some insight. President Biden released his budget request yesterday, which could serve as a policy preview for a potential 2024 reelection campaign. And, we take a look at what big players in the energy industry are talking about at a big conference going on in Houston right now. 

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on today's jobs report

Christopher Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, gives us his read on the report.
Raising the Debt Ceiling

Biden's budget and GOP response offer up a sneak preview of next year's campaign issues

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 10, 2023
The budget is a policy document, but this one's also a campaign document.
President Biden talks about his proposed FY2024 federal budget during an event in Philadelphia on March 9.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Energy security and access headline Houston conference

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Mar 10, 2023
Access to energy when it's most needed seemed to be on everyone's mind at CERAWeek in Houston, research fellow Andy Uhler says.
Haitham Al Ghais, right, secretary general of OPEC, speaks with Carlos Pascual of S&P Global Commodity Insights during the CERAWeek conference.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Drugs It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

