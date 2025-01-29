Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

The IRS’s free online filing system is now available to half the country
Jan 29, 2025

Zach Gibson/Getty Images
The IRS's Direct File service is now in its second year and available to people in 25 states.

Segments From this episode

Consumers are getting less optimistic about the future

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 29, 2025
A key measure of consumer confidence finds consumers anticipating worse economic conditions.
Consumers are anticipating that inflation will pick up in the coming year.
Maansi Srivastava for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Buyout packages and big dismissals at the federal level

by Nova Safo

The Trump administration sent out a memo saying government employees can choose to resign and get paid through September — or face potential layoffs later. Meanwhile, the president removed two members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as one member and the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board.

More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year

by Daniel Ackerman
Jan 29, 2025
The tax prep industry opposes the service.
A screenshot of the IRS's free, online Direct File service, which has expanded and is available to half the country.
Internal Revenue Service
