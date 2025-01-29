The IRS’s free online filing system is now available to half the country
The IRS's Direct File service is now in its second year and available to people in 25 states.
Consumers are getting less optimistic about the future
A key measure of consumer confidence finds consumers anticipating worse economic conditions.
Buyout packages and big dismissals at the federal level
The Trump administration sent out a memo saying government employees can choose to resign and get paid through September — or face potential layoffs later. Meanwhile, the president removed two members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as one member and the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board.
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
The tax prep industry opposes the service.
