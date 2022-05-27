Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The implications of debt default for Russia
May 27, 2022

The implications of debt default for Russia

From the BBC World Service: We look at the likelihood of Russia defaulting on billions of dollars of debt to foreign investors, and what the ramifications could be for Moscow if it’s not able to pay. Poland’s parliament has voted to scrap a contentious disciplinary body for judges which the European Union had said was undermining judicial independence, paving the way for the EU to release billions of dollars in COVID-19 recovery funding due to Warsaw. And we look at the allure of investing in cryptocurrencies for young people in Singapore, and what some of the potential risks involved are.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

