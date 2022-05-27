The implications of debt default for Russia

From the BBC World Service: We look at the likelihood of Russia defaulting on billions of dollars of debt to foreign investors, and what the ramifications could be for Moscow if it’s not able to pay. Poland’s parliament has voted to scrap a contentious disciplinary body for judges which the European Union had said was undermining judicial independence, paving the way for the EU to release billions of dollars in COVID-19 recovery funding due to Warsaw. And we look at the allure of investing in cryptocurrencies for young people in Singapore, and what some of the potential risks involved are.