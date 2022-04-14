Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The idea of college prestige, examined
Apr 14, 2022

The idea of college prestige, examined

One of the takeaways from the 2019 college admissions scandal is the enormous cultural weight placed on college prestige. Does going to a more prestigious school really make a difference your life? It depends, says Ron Lieber, author of “The Price You Pay for College” and The New York Times’ “Your Money” column. We spoke to Lieber about different facets of this concept. We check in on small businesses that have been stocking up on inventory to avoid – or at least soften the blow – of supply chain issues.

Segments From this episode

Does college prestige really matter? Maybe.

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 14, 2022
Your alma mater's ranking "will mean something, in some places, sometimes," says The New York Times' Ron Lieber.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
