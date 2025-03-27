Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The human toll of USAID cuts
Mar 27, 2025

The human toll of USAID cuts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Above, a mother feeds her son a ready-to-use therapeutic food supplement pouch. Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images
Children, especially, could suffer as a result of cuts to USAID funding and staff. We'll learn more.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:56 AM PDT
9:02
3:13 AM PDT
11:11
6:58 PM PDT
14:14
4:58 PM PDT
27:01
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
Trade War 2.0
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
How bad would a recession be right now?
How bad would a recession be right now?
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle