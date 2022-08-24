The history of Jackson Hole

Every August, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, becomes the center of the financial world for a few days as central bankers, academics and economists from around the world gather for a symposium. But how did this get to be such a big deal? A teachable moment and a history lesson for you today. Plus, the latest on reports that the Biden administration will make an announcement on federal student loan forgiveness. And, a plan in Washington, D.C., to help first-time homebuyers with low-interest loans at a time when inflation is making down payments more difficult.