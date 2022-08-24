The history of Jackson Hole
Every August, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, becomes the center of the financial world for a few days as central bankers, academics and economists from around the world gather for a symposium. But how did this get to be such a big deal? A teachable moment and a history lesson for you today. Plus, the latest on reports that the Biden administration will make an announcement on federal student loan forgiveness. And, a plan in Washington, D.C., to help first-time homebuyers with low-interest loans at a time when inflation is making down payments more difficult.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant