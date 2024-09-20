The history — and shaky future — of the generic drug market
Nine out of every 10 prescriptions in the U.S. are now filled by a generic drug.
There's disagreement between the stock market and bond market
Markets responded pretty quickly to the Fed’s rate cut this week — yesterday, the S&P closed up 1.7%; the Dow jumped 500 points, or 1.3%; and the NASDAQ surged 2.5%. So why is the stock market so thrilled and can these heights be maintained? To discuss, we’re joined by Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.
New guidelines aim to make sure bank mergers benefit communities
The rules were updated by several federal regulators this week, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
The generic drug industry in the U.S. has saved people billions and billions of dollars. But it faces new economic pressure today.
