The history — and shaky future — of the generic drug market
Sep 20, 2024

The history — and shaky future — of the generic drug market

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Nine out of every 10 prescriptions in the U.S. are now filled by a generic drug.

Segments From this episode

There's disagreement between the stock market and bond market

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Markets responded pretty quickly to the Fed’s rate cut this week — yesterday, the S&P closed up 1.7%; the Dow jumped 500 points, or 1.3%; and the NASDAQ surged 2.5%. So why is the stock market so thrilled and can these heights be maintained? To discuss, we’re joined by Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

New guidelines aim to make sure bank mergers benefit communities

by Justin Ho
Sep 20, 2024
The rules were updated by several federal regulators this week, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Under the new guidelines, regulators will consider whether a bank merger would give small businesses more access to credit.
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Sep 20, 2024
The generic drug industry in the U.S. has saved people billions and billions of dollars. But it faces new economic pressure today.
"Economists told me that now the prices of some drugs are almost too cheap," explained reporter and producer Leslie Walker.
John Moore/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

