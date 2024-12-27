Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The great pre-Trump pivot
Dec 27, 2024

The great pre-Trump pivot

Gregor Fischer/Getty Images
With the threat of tariffs looming, some businesses are looking to stockpile inventory or source alternative suppliers.

A look at Richard Parsons' legacy

by Nova Safo

A giant of corporate America has died. Richard Parsons is credited with reviving the fortunes of both banking giant Citigroup and media giant Time Warner. One of the country’s most prominent Black executives, he also served on President Barack Obama’s transition team and in President Gerald Ford’s White House.

How teenagers can get hooked on sports betting

by Meghan McCarty Carino and Yanely Espinal

Americans legally bet more than $30 billion on sports in the last quarter, according to the American Gaming Association. This can be fun and rewarding, but can get out of hand for some people — especially younger gamblers. We’ll hear a snippet from a “Marketplace Tech” episode.

