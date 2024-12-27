The great pre-Trump pivot
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
With the threat of tariffs looming, some businesses are looking to stockpile inventory or source alternative suppliers.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
A look at Richard Parsons' legacy
A giant of corporate America has died. Richard Parsons is credited with reviving the fortunes of both banking giant Citigroup and media giant Time Warner. One of the country’s most prominent Black executives, he also served on President Barack Obama’s transition team and in President Gerald Ford’s White House.
How teenagers can get hooked on sports betting
Americans legally bet more than $30 billion on sports in the last quarter, according to the American Gaming Association. This can be fun and rewarding, but can get out of hand for some people — especially younger gamblers. We’ll hear a snippet from a “Marketplace Tech” episode.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC