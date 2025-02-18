Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

The great federal data disappearing act
Feb 18, 2025

The great federal data disappearing act

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Some government datasets that businesses rely on have become inaccessible under the Trump administration.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

As federal data disappears, that comes at a cost

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 18, 2025
You can't manage what you can't measure. And under the Trump administration, a number of data sets that investors and businesses use have gone missing.
A CDC page with figures on health disparities among LGBTQ youth was taken down, then republished as a result of a court order — but with a note from the Trump administration at top.
Screenshot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The foreign aid freeze is affecting lifesaving HIV/AIDS treatment

by Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Feb 18, 2025
The U.N.'s Angeli Achrekar reports that many clinics have closed, despite exemptions in the policy. She fears mortality will surge.
The United Nations says the U.S. PEPFAR program contributes around two-thirds of total financing for HIV response in 20 countries.
Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

