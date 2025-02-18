The great federal data disappearing act
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some government datasets that businesses rely on have become inaccessible under the Trump administration.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
As federal data disappears, that comes at a cost
You can't manage what you can't measure. And under the Trump administration, a number of data sets that investors and businesses use have gone missing.
The foreign aid freeze is affecting lifesaving HIV/AIDS treatment
The U.N.'s Angeli Achrekar reports that many clinics have closed, despite exemptions in the policy. She fears mortality will surge.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC