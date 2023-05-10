The good times may be slowing for Airbnb
Airbnb reported its first-quarter earnings yesterday, and it was a thoroughly mixed bag for investors. On one hand, last quarter looked pretty good — on the other, the gig-work hospitality company is projecting fewer bookings even as the summer travel season kicks off. We take a closer look at what the report says. Plus, states in the Mountain West are experiencing inflation at higher rates than other regions, partly due to high prices at the pump. And, the United Nations is turning to GoFundMe to raise money to avert an ecological disaster in war-torn Yemen.
Segments From this episode
Airbnb says it expects fewer Q2 bookings despite travel resurgence
Marketplace's Nova Safo digs into the good and bad of the company's recent earnings report.
Why is inflation in the Mountain West is higher than elsewhere?
Marketplace's Savannah Maher reports on what's causing inflation in states like Colorado, Arizona and Idaho to stay higher than the rest of the country.
The United Nations has a new fundraising strategy: you
The intergovernmental group’s crowdfunding campaign aims to avert a potential environmental disaster in the Red Sea.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC