The good times may be slowing for Airbnb

Airbnb reported its first-quarter earnings yesterday, and it was a thoroughly mixed bag for investors. On one hand, last quarter looked pretty good — on the other, the gig-work hospitality company is projecting fewer bookings even as the summer travel season kicks off. We take a closer look at what the report says. Plus, states in the Mountain West are experiencing inflation at higher rates than other regions, partly due to high prices at the pump. And, the United Nations is turning to GoFundMe to raise money to avert an ecological disaster in war-torn Yemen.