The Good Friday Agreement – 25 years on
From the BBC World Service: 25 years ago this weekend, the Good Friday Agreement brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland. Plus, an Australian mayor may sue the company behind ChatGPT after it falsely claimed he’d been jailed for bribery. And, in the UK, printing is underway of new banknotes featuring King Charles III.
