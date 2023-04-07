Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The Good Friday Agreement – 25 years on
Apr 7, 2023

The Good Friday Agreement – 25 years on

From the BBC World Service: 25 years ago this weekend, the Good Friday Agreement brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland. Plus, an Australian mayor may sue the company behind ChatGPT after it falsely claimed he’d been jailed for bribery. And, in the UK, printing is underway of new banknotes featuring King Charles III.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

