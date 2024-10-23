The gloomy headlines for Boeing just keep coming
Boeing continues its tailspin with poor quarterly earnings report
Today’s quarterly earnings report painted a gloomy picture for the embattled aviation giant — the company reportedly lost $6 billion in the three months ending in September. Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on what this means in the context of the numerous crises the plane-maker has been facing in recent years.
McDonald's hit with E. coli cases in burgers
Nearly 50 people are reported to have gotten sick and one has died amid an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s hamburgers. Marketplace’s Henry Epp reports that the fast food giant has pulled the Quarter Pounder off menus in a dozen states, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the actual number of people sickened is likely much higher.