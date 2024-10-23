Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The gloomy headlines for Boeing just keep coming
Oct 23, 2024

The gloomy headlines for Boeing just keep coming

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The plane-making giant reported a loss of $6 billion in the three months ending in September, a reflection of the recent turmoil at the company.

Segments From this episode

Boeing continues its tailspin with poor quarterly earnings report

by Nova Safo

Today’s quarterly earnings report painted a gloomy picture for the embattled aviation giant — the company reportedly lost $6 billion in the three months ending in September. Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on what this means in the context of the numerous crises the plane-maker has been facing in recent years.

McDonald's hit with E. coli cases in burgers

by Henry Epp

Nearly 50 people are reported to have gotten sick and one has died amid an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s hamburgers. Marketplace’s Henry Epp reports that the fast food giant has pulled the Quarter Pounder off menus in a dozen states, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the actual number of people sickened is likely much higher.

Country music has a diversity problem. This program is trying to help

by Jewly Hight
Oct 23, 2024
The Equal Access program works to remove barriers for marginalized performers and businesspeople in country music.
Artist Nick Tabron performs at CMT's Equal Access Showcase at City Winery Nashville on September 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

