Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The global stock market sell-off continues
Apr 4, 2025

The global stock market sell-off continues

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Asian and European markets have fallen further as global markets continue to process the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:31 AM PDT
7:51
3:09 AM PDT
11:57
3:00 AM PDT
12:00
4:13 PM PDT
18:27
3:50 PM PDT
26:16
Apr 2, 2025
3:04
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Doing the numbers on all of those fresh tariffs
Marketplace Morning Report
Doing the numbers on all of those fresh tariffs
Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses
Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses
The world reacts to President Trump's tariffs
Marketplace Morning Report
The world reacts to President Trump's tariffs
"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z
"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z