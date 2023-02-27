The global crypto clampdown

From the BBC World Service: The world's largest economies have been meeting over the weekend. High up on the agenda - and supported by the IMF and the US - was the regulation of crypto assets. The BBC's Will Bain has been speaking to industry insiders about what could be achieved. A deal between the UK and EU over the controversial Northern Ireland protocol also seems to be on the cards as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen are set meet on Monday, and the BBC's Jonathan Head reports on Thailand's struggling elephant tourism sector.