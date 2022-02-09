The global chip shortage bites Toyota, the world’s best-selling car maker
From the BBC World Service: Profits at the Japanese carmaker dropped 21% in the fourth quarter. Now, the disruption means Toyota plans to make half a million fewer cars in the next year. Plus, the British parliament's spending watchdog says Brexit has increased costs, paperwork and border delays. And, will Uganda benefit from a new deal with French and Chinese energy companies to develop some of its oil reserves?
