The global chip shortage bites Toyota, the world’s best-selling car maker
Feb 9, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Profits at the Japanese carmaker dropped 21% in the fourth quarter. Now, the disruption means Toyota plans to make half a million fewer cars in the next year. Plus, the British parliament's spending watchdog says Brexit has increased costs, paperwork and border delays. And, will Uganda benefit from a new deal with French and Chinese energy companies to develop some of its oil reserves?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

