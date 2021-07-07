Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal has resumed its voyage
Jul 7, 2021

From the BBC World Service: It caused a major disruption back in March on a shipping route that carries around 12% of global trade. Now, the Ever Given has been released by Egyptian authorities after the negotiation of a compensation deal. Plus, why fintech company Wise, formerly TransferWise, has chosen a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange rather than a traditional IPO. And, China is tightening rules on its big technology companies looking to list on stock markets overseas.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
