From the BBC World Service: It caused a major disruption back in March on a shipping route that carries around 12% of global trade. Now, the Ever Given has been released by Egyptian authorities after the negotiation of a compensation deal. Plus, why fintech company Wise, formerly TransferWise, has chosen a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange rather than a traditional IPO. And, China is tightening rules on its big technology companies looking to list on stock markets overseas.