The German mRNA pioneers hoping to deliver an effective COVID-19 vaccine

From the BBC World Service: While CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine fell short in efficacy, its boss says they're not giving up and that a partnership with GlaxoSmithKline will help. We sat down with CEO Franz Haas at the firm's headquarters in Tübingen, Germany. Plus, Britain's furlough scheme ends today. It subsidized pay for more than 11 million people in sectors largely shut down by lockdowns. But is the U.K. economy strong enough to stand on its own two feet?