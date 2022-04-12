The future still appears murky for small business owners
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Small business owners’ optimism about the economy fell in March, according to a new survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. It found that small businesses are continuing to grapple with staffing shortages, supply chain disruptions and higher costs. Politicians have asked Big Oil to use its profits to help stem the tide of rising gas prices, but experts say it's not that simple.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer