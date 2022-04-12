Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The future still appears murky for small business owners
Apr 12, 2022

Small business owners’ optimism about the economy fell in March, according to a new survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. It found that small businesses are continuing to grapple with staffing shortages, supply chain disruptions and higher costs. Politicians have asked Big Oil to use its profits to help stem the tide of rising gas prices, but experts say it's not that simple. 

