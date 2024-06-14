The financial war between Israel and Palestine
Israel is withholding $35 million in tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority. We'll hear more.
Financial woes in the West Bank
Israel is withholding $35 million in tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority, which provides limited self-governance for the Palestinian people in the West Bank. The move threatens to worsen an already dire financial situation there, even as a war devastates Gaza, the other Palestinian enclave.
After a judge paused the University of California strike, questions about "no strike" provisions remain
The UC system argues that the strikes violated the union contract's "no strike" provision. But workers may have the right to violate no strike agreements in certain cases.
Wells Fargo fires workers for "fake work"
Wells Fargo has reportedly fired a dozen workers for allegedly faking work. This comes as more and more banks are requiring employees to go into the office.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC