The fight over US Steel enters a new round
Japanese company Nippon Steel is racing to finalize its deal to purchase U.S. Steel before President-elect Trump takes office. Plus, we discuss market reactions to rising Ukraine-Russia tensions.
Segments From this episode
Nippon Steel heads to Pittsburgh to secure deal
One of Nippon’s top executives has promised that going forward, the company would not import foreign-made steel into the U.S. That promise is aimed straight at U.S. Steel’s unionized workforce, which has in large part opposed the proposed merger.
How one female CEO landed angel investments
Rosina Samadani is the CEO of Oculogica, a medical device company that has created a new way to diagnose concussions.
U.S. markets react to mounting Ukraine-Russia tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that he has lowered his country’s threshold for using nuclear weapons, following the Biden administration’s approval of long-range missiles for Ukraine, which were used to strike deep into Russia this morning. Markets reacted strongly. To discuss, we’re joined by Dr. David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds.
