The fight over US Steel enters a new round
Nov 19, 2024

The fight over US Steel enters a new round

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Japanese company Nippon Steel is racing to finalize its deal to purchase U.S. Steel before President-elect Trump takes office. Plus, we discuss market reactions to rising Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Segments From this episode

Nippon Steel heads to Pittsburgh to secure deal

by Nova Safo

One of Nippon’s top executives has promised that going forward, the company would not import foreign-made steel into the U.S. That promise is aimed straight at U.S. Steel’s unionized workforce, which has in large part opposed the proposed merger.

How one female CEO landed angel investments

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 19, 2024
Rosina Samadani is the CEO of Oculogica, a medical device company that has created a new way to diagnose concussions.
"The eyes are a window to how well the brain is working and functioning," said Oculogica CEO Rosina Samadani.
Courtesy Oculogica
U.S. markets react to mounting Ukraine-Russia tensions

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that he has lowered his country’s threshold for using nuclear weapons, following the Biden administration’s approval of long-range missiles for Ukraine, which were used to strike deep into Russia this morning. Markets reacted strongly. To discuss, we’re joined by Dr. David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

