Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⌛ It’s the last day of our March Fundraiser. Every donation makes a difference. Give now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The Fed’s next moves could be a tightrope walk
Mar 28, 2025

The Fed’s next moves could be a tightrope walk

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images
The current economic landscape, marked by tariffs and other policy-driven uncertainty, could be a particularly difficult one for Fed decision-makers to navigate in the next few months.

Segments From this episode

The Fed's calculus may be more complicated going forward

by David Brancaccio

A key measure of inflation is running hotter than expected, according to data out this morning. We speak with Susan Schmidt, Portfolio Manager at Exchange Capital Resources, about the future of the Fed’s decision-making.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Florida lawmakers advance bill to loosen child labor laws

by Samantha Fields

Florida’s legislature advanced a bill backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to loosen restrictions around child labor to help address the state’s persistent labor shortages. Marketplace’s Samantha Field reports on the legislation.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Federal workers push back on attempts to roll back union protections

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

President Trump has signed an executive order limiting unions at a list of federal agencies and ends collective bargaining at those agencies. Unions are pushing back. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall Genzer reports.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PDT
10:06
3:09 AM PDT
13:07
3:00 AM PDT
17:24
5:29 PM PDT
12:01
4:32 PM PDT
26:39
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
Trade War 2.0
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
How bad would a recession be right now?
How bad would a recession be right now?
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle