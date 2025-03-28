The Fed’s next moves could be a tightrope walk
Segments From this episode
The Fed's calculus may be more complicated going forward
A key measure of inflation is running hotter than expected, according to data out this morning. We speak with Susan Schmidt, Portfolio Manager at Exchange Capital Resources, about the future of the Fed’s decision-making.
Florida lawmakers advance bill to loosen child labor laws
Florida’s legislature advanced a bill backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to loosen restrictions around child labor to help address the state’s persistent labor shortages. Marketplace’s Samantha Field reports on the legislation.
Federal workers push back on attempts to roll back union protections
President Trump has signed an executive order limiting unions at a list of federal agencies and ends collective bargaining at those agencies. Unions are pushing back. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall Genzer reports.