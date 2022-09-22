The Fed’s head issues a warning
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We check in on the Federal Reserve following the interest rate rise. Melinda Gates tells us the world needs to check itself when it comes to some big goals.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant