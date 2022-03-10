Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The federal government is officially getting into cryptocurrency
Mar 10, 2022

The federal government is officially getting into cryptocurrency

Earlier this week, President Biden signed an executive order on cryptocurrencies, directing federal agencies to focus regulatory attention on six areas, protecting U.S. consumers and mitigating the risk of illicit activity. It also called for “urgency” around research and development efforts into a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC). For more, we spoke to Ari Redbord, head of legal and government affairs at TRM Labs, a cryptocurrency compliance firm. Congress has overhauled the U.S. Postal Service, but what kind of effects can actual postal workers expect? Diane Swonk wades through market activity with us.

Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 10, 2022
Biden's executive order calls for first-of-its-kind regulation of cryptocurrency.
The president's executive order on cryptocurrency calls for the U.S. to become a leader in its understanding and use.
Eoneren / Getty Images
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 10, 2022
The organization has struggled with declining mail volume and revenue, and shouldered a costly health care plan for retirees.
A USPS mail carrier walks past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The service stands to benefit from a congressional overhaul.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

