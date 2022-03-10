Today only, your donation will be MATCHED by the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund!
The federal government is officially getting into cryptocurrency
Earlier this week, President Biden signed an executive order on cryptocurrencies, directing federal agencies to focus regulatory attention on six areas, protecting U.S. consumers and mitigating the risk of illicit activity. It also called for “urgency” around research and development efforts into a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC). For more, we spoke to Ari Redbord, head of legal and government affairs at TRM Labs, a cryptocurrency compliance firm. Congress has overhauled the U.S. Postal Service, but what kind of effects can actual postal workers expect? Diane Swonk wades through market activity with us.
Segments From this episode
Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?
Biden's executive order calls for first-of-its-kind regulation of cryptocurrency.
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?
The organization has struggled with declining mail volume and revenue, and shouldered a costly health care plan for retirees.
