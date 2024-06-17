Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

The Fed says one thing, investors hear another
Jun 17, 2024

The Fed says one thing, investors hear another

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
Wall Street investors bet on extra rate cuts this year, in spite of Fed predictions that there will be just one. Plus, Megabus parent company Coach USA has filed for bankruptcy after ridership dropped during the pandemic and failed to recover. And for Baltimore firms, work on the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction is personal.

Segments From this episode

Megabus parent company Coach USA files for bankruptcy

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 17, 2024
Bus ridership fell early in the pandemic and hasn't fully bounced back.
“We lost somewhere between 40% and 50% of the industry,” because of the pandemic, says Peter Pantuso, CEO of the American Bus Association.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

For local firms, Baltimore bridge reconstruction is personal

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 17, 2024
Baltimore businesses are lining up for a chance to bid on the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a project which hits close to home.
Janet Groncki, president and CEO of Sunrise Safety Services, stands in front of a memorial to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
Nancy Marshall Genzer
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

