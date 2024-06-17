The Fed says one thing, investors hear another
Wall Street investors bet on extra rate cuts this year, in spite of Fed predictions that there will be just one. Plus, Megabus parent company Coach USA has filed for bankruptcy after ridership dropped during the pandemic and failed to recover. And for Baltimore firms, work on the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction is personal.
Megabus parent company Coach USA files for bankruptcy
Bus ridership fell early in the pandemic and hasn't fully bounced back.
For local firms, Baltimore bridge reconstruction is personal
Baltimore businesses are lining up for a chance to bid on the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a project which hits close to home.
