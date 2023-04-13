The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

The Fed now says it expects a recession. Does that change anything?
Apr 13, 2023

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Well, that's a bummer: the Fed's minutes released yesterday indicate that central bankers believe there will be a mild recession by the end of the year. While it's not particularly surprising, it does dampen recent optimism surrounding lower-than-expected inflation data released this week. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk helps us dissect what's in the minutes. Plus, Walmart announced it is closing half of its stores in Chicago due to low profitability — we look at how big box retailers tend to struggle in cities. And, Texas is looking to retool its power grid to add safeguards against power outages as seen during recent extreme weather events. 

Segments From this episode

Walmart’s store closures in Chicago highlight the challenges of urban big box retail

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 13, 2023
Walmart says that, collectively, its Chicago stores aren’t profitable. But academics point out they’ll still leave a hole when they’re gone.
A worker collects shopping carts at a Walmart store in Chicago. The company announced the closure of half of its stores in the city this week.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Fed's minutes showed talk of recession amongst central bankers

Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, explains what's behind that recession talk.
A Warmer World

Texas lawmakers want state-funded power plants to improve grid reliability

by Ali Budner
Apr 13, 2023
Blackouts and brownouts are becoming more common thanks to climate change. Grid managers say backup electricity options are essential — but at what cost?
Texas lawmakers are debating a bill that would fund new natural gas plants to act as a sort of fleet of emergency generators. Above, transmission towers near Houston.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
