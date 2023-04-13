The Fed now says it expects a recession. Does that change anything?

Well, that's a bummer: the Fed's minutes released yesterday indicate that central bankers believe there will be a mild recession by the end of the year. While it's not particularly surprising, it does dampen recent optimism surrounding lower-than-expected inflation data released this week. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk helps us dissect what's in the minutes. Plus, Walmart announced it is closing half of its stores in Chicago due to low profitability — we look at how big box retailers tend to struggle in cities. And, Texas is looking to retool its power grid to add safeguards against power outages as seen during recent extreme weather events.