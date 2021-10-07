How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Fed is considering making digital currency, but what does that entail?
Oct 7, 2021

The Fed is considering making digital currency, but what does that entail?

Also today: A lawyer in Atlanta came up with an unusual solution to the debt-ceiling saga among lawmakers: A platinum coin with a Treasury-sanctioned value of $1 trillion that could be plopped into the Treasury's bank account with the Fed. The Department of Justice has new measures to tackle cybersecurity.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

