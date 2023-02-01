The Fed is about to make a lot less money for the government

The Federal Reserve has been one of the largest single sources of revenue in recent years for the federal government. But now, thanks to low returns on assets and high borrowing costs, the central bank is set to be much less profitable. We check in on markets ahead of today's Fed rate decision with Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund. And, Western states sharing water resources from the Colorado River have again blown past a federal deadline to cut water usage after California held out on a deal.