The Fed is about to make a lot less money for the government
The Federal Reserve has been one of the largest single sources of revenue in recent years for the federal government. But now, thanks to low returns on assets and high borrowing costs, the central bank is set to be much less profitable. We check in on markets ahead of today's Fed rate decision with Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund. And, Western states sharing water resources from the Colorado River have again blown past a federal deadline to cut water usage after California held out on a deal.
Segments From this episode
Formerly a cash cow, the Fed is now losing "about $2 billion a week"
The central bank invested in securities to get the economy through the pandemic recession.
A markets vibe check ahead of the Fed's rate announcement
Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equities at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, tells us about the mood on Wall St.
Western states again fail to reach Colorado River deal
Marketplace's Savannah Maher reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC