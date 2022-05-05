The Fed hiked interest rates yesterday. Now what?

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve moved to hike interested rates by half of one percentage point. Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is not actively considering raising rates by three-quarters of one percentage point, as well as foreshadowed possible rate hikes at future meetings. We talked to Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer, who was in person at the press conference following the announcement. The Department of Homeland Security will grant work permit extensions for many immigrants with expired and near-expired documents. There has been an uptick in donations to abortion funds that fund low-income patients following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on the landmark Roe v. Wade case.