The extra long lag of the Fed’s interest rate hikes
Jun 20, 2024

The extra long lag of the Fed’s interest rate hikes

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Part of why the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation is taking so long has to do with how we're able to lock in debt in the U.S.

Segments From this episode

The RV market may be picking up speed again

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 20, 2024
Recreational vehicle sales cratered in 2023 after a pandemic boost. Shipments are on track to be up 10% this year compared to last.
Shipments of recreational vehicles are on track to be up 10% this year compared to last. Above, an RV show in February 2023.
Giorgia Viera/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

