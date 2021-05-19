Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The European Central Bank is on alert for the effects of stimulus
May 19, 2021

The European Central Bank is on alert for the effects of stimulus

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Policymakers are concerned about exuberant financial markets when many economies are struggling due to COVID. They're also worried companies could go bust when stimulus is withdrawn. Plus, global vaccine distribution remains uneven and complicated. And with meat unaffordable for many consumers in Argentina, one of the world's biggest beef exporters, foreign sales have been suspended for 30 days. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
COVID-19
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates

Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.

GIVE NOW
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers
COVID-19
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers