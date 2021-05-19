May 19, 2021
The European Central Bank is on alert for the effects of stimulus
From the BBC World Service: Policymakers are concerned about exuberant financial markets when many economies are struggling due to COVID. They're also worried companies could go bust when stimulus is withdrawn. Plus, global vaccine distribution remains uneven and complicated. And with meat unaffordable for many consumers in Argentina, one of the world's biggest beef exporters, foreign sales have been suspended for 30 days.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
