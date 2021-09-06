Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The end of pandemic unemployment benefits
Sep 6, 2021

The end of pandemic unemployment benefits

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits have now expired. Happy Labor Day? Plus, how fantasy sports have grown from a niche hobby for fanatics into a billion-dollar industry.

COVID & Unemployment

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide

by Samantha Fields
Sep 6, 2021
No more gig worker and self-employed benefits, no more extra $300 a week and no more extended aid for the long-term unemployed.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
How fantasy football became a billion-dollar industry

by Andy Uhler and Rose Conlon
Sep 6, 2021
Brody Ruihley, professor of sport leadership, discusses the impact of changing technology, legal betting and the passion of fantasy users.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I'm the One Roberta Flack

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

