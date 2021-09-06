The end of pandemic unemployment benefits
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits have now expired. Happy Labor Day? Plus, how fantasy sports have grown from a niche hobby for fanatics into a billion-dollar industry.
Segments From this episode
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
No more gig worker and self-employed benefits, no more extra $300 a week and no more extended aid for the long-term unemployed.
How fantasy football became a billion-dollar industry
Brody Ruihley, professor of sport leadership, discusses the impact of changing technology, legal betting and the passion of fantasy users.
