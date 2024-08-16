Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

The embroiled battle over nursing home staffing minimums
Aug 16, 2024

The embroiled battle over nursing home staffing minimums

Ann Collins, a retired second grade and special education teacher, who died earlier this year. Collins' daughter filed complaints with Kansas regulators over the care her mom received before passing. Rose Conlon
A landmark federal staffing mandate has prompted fierce disagreement between resident advocates and the nursing home industry.

Segments From this episode

Electronics and appliance store sales rose in July

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 16, 2024
Promotions, AI-ready computers and a need for new gear all likely played a role.
Consumers who purchased PCs at the height of the pandemic may find it's nearing the time to replace or upgrade their tech.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Nursing homes are fighting new staffing rules. Advocates say they’re essential.

by Rose Conlon
Aug 16, 2024
Less than one in five nursing homes in the U.S. currently meet new staffing minimums set to take effect in the coming years.
Georann Whitman filed complaints with Kansas regulators over the care her mom received at a Kansas City-area nursing home.
Rose Conlon
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

