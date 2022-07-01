Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The effects of the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling could go beyond the EPA
Jul 1, 2022

The effects of the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling could go beyond the EPA

The Supreme Court on Thursday restricted the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. While that hinders the Biden administration's ability to battle climate change, the ruling could also affect other agencies. For more, we spoke to Jack Lienke, the Regulatory Policy Director at the Institute for Policy Integrity at NYU School of Law. Wall Street has hit a negative milestone as stock have posted their worst first half of a year since 1970. Hong Kong commemorates 25 years since transferring to Chinese rule.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

