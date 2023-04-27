The economy is slowing, but inflation’s sticking around

Monetary policymakers' fight against inflation has centered around hiking interest rates to cool off the economy, and today's economic data shows just that — GDP growth slowed considerably last quarter. But core inflation, a measure of price rises among goods that aren't as volatile, rose at the same time. We ask KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk what that means for the Fed's inflation fight going forward. Plus, new studies show that popular melatonin gummies contained amounts of the hormone that differed significantly from what had been advertised. And, a look at Texas's recent push to eliminate sales tax period products like tampons and pads.