The economy grew at a solid pace, buoyed by consumers
Jan 26, 2023

The economy grew at a solid pace, buoyed by consumers

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Today's GDP numbers likely lifted many an economist's spirits — the economy grew at 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter last year, a solid showing despite inflation pressures and the threat of recession. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk helps us dissect what's in today's report. Boeing is being sued for fraud over faults in its 737 MAX plane that caused two fatal crashes. And, a look at the effects of the increasing amount of private money flowing into drug rehabilitation programs. 

Segments From this episode

Solid Q4 GDP numbers, driven by consumer spending and discounts

Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, helps us look into today's numbers.
Boeing in court over 737 MAX lawsuit

Marketplace's Nova Safo breaks down the details.
Private equity investment is flooding into addiction treatment. Is that a good thing?

by Blake Farmer
Jan 25, 2023
When a new operator took over an addiction treatment center in Nashville, former employees say they saw cutbacks.
Mitzi Dawn works in addiction treatment and spent part of her career as a songwriter. Her “Sing & Share” events were part of the offerings she says were cut when a private equity-backed company took over Nashville Recovery Center in 2021.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
Music from the episode

Scram! Jeff Rosenstock

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

