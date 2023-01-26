Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
The economy grew at a solid pace, buoyed by consumers
Today's GDP numbers likely lifted many an economist's spirits — the economy grew at 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter last year, a solid showing despite inflation pressures and the threat of recession. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk helps us dissect what's in today's report. Boeing is being sued for fraud over faults in its 737 MAX plane that caused two fatal crashes. And, a look at the effects of the increasing amount of private money flowing into drug rehabilitation programs.
Solid Q4 GDP numbers, driven by consumer spending and discounts
Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, helps us look into today's numbers.
Boeing in court over 737 MAX lawsuit
Marketplace's Nova Safo breaks down the details.
Private equity investment is flooding into addiction treatment. Is that a good thing?
When a new operator took over an addiction treatment center in Nashville, former employees say they saw cutbacks.
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC