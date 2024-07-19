The economy gets a check-up
New data out this week on retail sales, shipping rates and more offer a snapshot of the economy's overall health. Plus, the knock-on economic effects of tariffs, and Shanghai becomes a hyper-competitive hub for cafes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC